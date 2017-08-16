Elvis fans mark 40th anniversary of his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Elvis Presley fans in a long line are making the slow, solemn walk up the driveway of Graceland to pay their respects to the late singer on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Thousands of devotees of the rock ‘n’ roll icon lined up for hours to save their places in the procession Tuesday night. They held candles and walked along the graves of Presley and his relatives at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his former home-turned-museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla Presley, the performers’ former wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, their daughter, thanked the crowd for their love and dedication.

Fans from around the world come to Graceland each year on the anniversary of Presley’s death to honor his life and career. He died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

For the first time in nearly four decades, fans had to pay a fee to participate in the candlelight vigil, which runs into Wednesday. Fans were able to watch the vigil from the street in front of Graceland, free of charge.