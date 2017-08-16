Device in clinical trials looks to help those suffering from lower back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lower back pain is a common malady. Eighty percent of adults experience it at some time in their life.

It’s the most common cause of job-related disabilities and sadly, there’s little relief for thousands of patients with chronic lower back pain.

But Dr. Meredith Langhorst, an interventional spine specialist with OrthIndy, says there is hope with a device now in clinical trials, called ReActiv8.

“I can tell you I am elated to be a part of the study. This is groundbreaking information we have here,” said Dr. Langhorst.

ReActiv8 is an implantable device that gives off mild electrical stimulation to some of the nerves in the spinal column.

“What we do with ReActiv8, or hoping to do, is by stimulating these small nerves and activating these muscles, we can regain control of the spine and the spinal integrity and restore function.”

The device looks like a pacemaker. There is a lead or wire and a generator which produces the electrical stimulation. It’s all implanted in the upper part of the buttocks.

“So what we have here, we make a very small midline incision in the back part of the spine here and we basically take our lead and we insert it on the outside of the spine. We’re targeting a small little nerve at this level called a medial branch,” said Dr. Langhorst.

This device is part of a study. Dr. Langhorst is looking for patients between the ages of 22 and 75. The person cannot have had prior spinal surgery and can’t be morbidly obese.

The candidate should be in good health. There is no cost to the patient, but he or she has to agree to activate the system.

“The patients will activate the system at home. They’ll turn it on, twice daily for 30 minutes. So they have to be able to lie still for 30 minutes twice a day,” said Dr. Langhorst.

The data is not complete, but judging by Dr. Langhorst’s enthusiasm, she’s hopeful this could be a good option for her chronic back pain patients.

“I am truly excited at the possibility of being able to offer this procedure to my patients that have had chronic back pain, 10, 15 20 years or more,” said Dr. Langhorst.

For more information on this study, click here or contact Dr. Langhorst at mlanghorst@orthoindy.com.