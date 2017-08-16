× Butler University preparing students for Monday’s solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler University is preparing students ahead of Monday afternoon’s solar eclipse.

They announced that eclipse safety viewers will be sold Thursday morning at Holcomb Observatory from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $2.

On Monday, the library is organizing an informational presentation in Clowes Hall preceding the eclipse. As the time of the eclipse approaches, they will issue special viewing glasses for free.

The event will also be streamed live in Clowes Hall should weather conditions prevent a clear view of the eclipse.

Members of the public are invited to attend this event and are advised to park in the Sunset Avenue parking garage. The first hour is free.