Bernie Sanders holding rally at Monument Circle on Monday

Posted 4:48 pm, August 16, 2017

Bernie Sanders at Carrier rally on April 29, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Indianapolis on Monday for a rally on the economy.

Sanders will hold a  rally on “jobs and the economy” at 4:00 p.m. on Monument Circle. Speakers reportedly include Chuck Jones and Good Jobs Nation.

Jones is the recently retired president of United Steelworkers Local 1999.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged.

He is headed back to the area after winning the state against Hillary Clinton in the democratic primary.

Sanders will hold events in Ohio and Michigan after leaving Indianapolis.

