Avon man looking for veteran’s family after finding decades-old box filled with memories

AVON, Ind. – An Avon man is trying to find the owner of a box full of decades-old memories. The rusted metal box contains a war letter, tax papers, and pictures.

Twenty-year-old Alec Zareb found the rusted metal box in the attic of his parent’s home.

“This box kind of represents an American story,” said Zareb.

Zareb tells CBS4 he found the box while helping his parents clean a new house on South Avon Avenue. The previous homeowner had no idea the box was there or who it belonged to.

“Once I actually saw what was inside of it, it was like a time capsule,” said Zareb.

The keepsakes date back to the 1950s. The papers show the box appears to belong to a man named George Gaw. Zareb wanted to find out more information about Gaw so he asked one of his former high school teachers for help. After researching, the two figured out Gaw served in World War II and may have ties to the Plainfield area. They believe his first wife, perhaps named Helen, died in a car accident. Years later, Gaw may have remarried a woman named Ortha. Gaw passed away in December 2015.

“It’s so interesting to be able to look through history and feel it in your hands,” said Zareb.

A handwritten letter from 1967 was also found in the metal box. The letter was addressed to a woman named, Anne Black and had an Army and Air Force seal on the front. The letter is from a son to his mother.

“Honestly, if there is any family out there that comes to find out this is your grandpa or your dad that’d be really interesting for you to see how they lived their lives,” said Zareb.

Each piece of paper is a bit of a clue. Some clues were a tad risqué.

“Vintage pornography, I guess would be the politically correct way of saying it,” said Zareb.

Zareb’s teacher posted a picture of metal box and some of the contents on social media, hoping someone will recognize it. The two want the memories back where they belong, with a family who may not even know they exist.

“I hope so, I hope we find somebody,” said Zareb.

Until a family member is found, the box and everything inside is being kept safe.