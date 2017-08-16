Manhunt underway for Brownsburg shooting suspect believed to be traveling with 3 children

Army, Coast Guard search for 5 crewmen after Black Hawk helicopter crashes near Oahu

Posted 9:58 am, August 16, 2017, by

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, similar to one here in 2012, went down off Oahu, the Coast Guard says. (Photo from CNN via Getty)

An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down Tuesday night during a training exercise about 2 miles off the Hawaiian island of Oahu, according to the US Coast Guard.

Responders are searching for five missing crewmen.

The aircraft went down off the largely uninhabited Kaena Point on the west side of the island.

Two Black Hawk air crews were training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield, a few miles east, when communications were lost, the Coast Guard said.

Three helicopters, a Coast Guard cutter, a response boat and the Honolulu Fire Department were among those responding.

