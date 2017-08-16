× UPDATE: Brownsburg police have suspect in custody, 3 kids at center of Amber Alert safe

UPDATE: Brownsburg police say they found 3 kids at center of Amber Alert, suspect in custody.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children believed to be taken by their father Cristhian Garcia, a suspect in a Brownsburg shooting overnight.

Police are searching for the three boys, ages 8, 5, and 2.

Police say Garcia shot the boys’ mother and another man at the Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The shooting victims were identified as Alicia Canise Canizales, 22, and Jesus Huesca, 26. The female victim was conscious enough to tell investigators that Garcia was the shooting suspect. Huesca was shot in the head and unresponsive. Both victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police thought they’d tracked Garcia to a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis, but they didn’t find him after an hours-long SWAT standoff that ended Wednesday morning.

If you have any information please contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.