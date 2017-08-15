Workers fall ill after chemical spill, Indy FedEx facility partially evacuated

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five people became sick after a chemical spill at an Indianapolis FedEx facility early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the FedEx Freight Facility on Decatur Boulevard when a forklift unloading a pallet spilled a bag of “top coat resin,” a coating material. About two or three hours after the spill was cleaned up, workers started feeling sick, with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.

All five employees ended up at St. Francis Mooresville for treatment. The building was partially evacuated as a precaution.

The workers are expected to make a full recovery, and FedEx officials said the company followed all protocols. Operations at the facility were back to normal operations except for one dock.