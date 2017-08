× Woman hit by car at bus stop on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police say a woman was standing at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Michigan Road when she was hit by a car around 11:30 a.m.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time. We have a crew at the scene gathering the latest updates.