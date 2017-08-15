Woman faces aggravated battery charges after allegedly attacking 2 at state fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were cut by a knife at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Tuesday night.

State police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the incident happened in the midway area, where a lot of crowds gather.

Sgt. Wheeles says the knife attack was the result of an altercation between a group of females.

State police believe a 24-year-old woman was the one who attacked the two victims using a box cutter-type knife. She was taken into custody at the scene and will be charged with aggravated battery.

Sgt. Wheeles says the victim suffered minor superficial wounds and were treated at the scene.

State police do not believe this incident is related to the hit-and-run that occurred at the state fair the same night.

