Whole Foods reveals when location will open in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Whole Foods provided some new information as to when they plan to open a new store in downtown Indianapolis.

The store is set to open in the spring of 2018, according to a tweet from the company. They were responding to a user asking if the store was still going to be built.

@kbowling12 we are currently looking forward to the Market Square location opening in the spring of 2018. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) August 8, 2017

Before the tweet, Whole Foods had provided no timeline for the location’s opening. The store will be 40,000 square feet in the 360 Market Square apartment tower, which is still under construction.

When the store was announced in 2014, then-Mayor Greg Ballard said, “Great, convenient shopping is a must-have for thousands of people moving to downtown Indy. The addition of Whole Foods Market to the MSA residential tower project provides another great shopping destination for people living and working downtown, and is another reason why so many people are choosing to Live Indy.”

In June, Amazon announced it was acquiring Whole Foods in an all-cash transaction valued at $13.7 billion. Whole Foods will retain its name and CEO, John Mackey.