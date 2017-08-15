VIDEO: Troopers lip sync to ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ at Indiana State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The boys in blue are back again for round two of singing troopers at the Indiana State Fair.

ISP Trooper Jonathan Amburgey (left), of Fort Wayne, was patrolling the fairgrounds on Sunday with fellow troopers Brent Lemberg (right), of Fort Wayne, Dustin Rutledge (back left), of Peru, and Jonathan Cole (back right), of Peru, when they decided it was the perfect time to break out the classic song “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy.

Amburgey told CBS4 that they weren’t planning on doing an encore performance after the huge success of their video last year when they performed “Summer Nights” from Grease. But he said people kept asking them about it, and since they were all “back in town” working together once again, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to record the video.

Amburgey says they’re still surprised by the popularity of their video last year.

“It was overwhelming and humbling at the same time. Reading the countless positive comments was amazing. People sent me messages saying they were having a really tough time and our video put smiles back on their faces,” Amburgey told CBS4.