Two teens charged with arson after fire at Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police arrested two teens on for arson after a fire at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.

On July 6, a shelter at the fairgrounds was set on fire. Investigators ruled the incident an arson and brought in the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office and the Lafayette Fire Department inspector.

After their investigation, two juvenile males were arrested. The suspects, ages 17 and 14, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with arson, a level 4 felony.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 423-9388 or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78 Crime.