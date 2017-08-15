× SWAT situation underway on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A SWAT team has been called to an apartment on the near northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to Pangea Cedars Apartments at 34th and Falcon. They described this as a “domestic” situation and said a possibly armed suspect was inside the apartment.

Police are looking for a person wanted in a domestic battery case. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend overnight, police said. A woman had gotten safely out of the apartment.

This is a developing story.