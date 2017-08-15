× Remembering the tornadoes of August 15, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –One year ago today, central Indiana saw eight tornadoes as a strong weather system moved through. A low pressure tracked toward the Great Lakes bringing a warm front through Indiana. Warm, moist and unstable air led to several low-topped supercell thunderstorms. In fact, remembering that day, the storms looked less-than-impressive on radar but the ingredients were there for tornadoes and the storms certainly packed a punch.

Damage occurred in the metro region including Brownsburg where massive trees were uprooted. Several people spotted the tornado as it was moving through Hendricks County. One long-tracked thunderstorm produced six tornadoes along its path. An additional two tornadoes occurred from separate thunderstorms, one near Lafayette and the other near Avon. The damage from the tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-2 with the strongest producing winds up to 115 mph near Whitestown.

Here is a look at some of the pictures sent into FOX 59 from the storms that day. –Danielle Dozier