President Trump retweets, then deletes altered IndyStar cartoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump retweeted a cartoon showing a man labeled as “CNN” trying to stop the “Trump train.” The picture is an altered version of an editorial cartoon created by Gary Varvel from the Indianapolis Star in January.

Within minutes of the retweet, it was deleted. Several hours later, an anonymous White House official told CNN that the retweet was “inadvertently posted.”

The original IndyStar image was created in January, and shows a Democratic donkey trying to hold back the Trump train. The altered version puts CNN’s logo over the donkey’s head and adds text which says, “Fake news can’t stop the trump train.”

MSM depicted my meme as showing the TrumpTrain "running over" a reporter.#FakeNews‼️ The reporter is trying to stop it- feet popping ties. pic.twitter.com/iiSPCzzWQI — SL (@SLandinSoCal) August 15, 2017

“As soon it was noticed, it was immediately deleted,” a White House official told CNN.

After it was removed, the user wrote, “We’ve become so PC, people can’t even enjoy humor anymore. Gone are the days of #WileyCoyote.”

We've become so PC, people can't even enjoy humor anymore. Gone are the days of #WileyCoyote — SL (@SLandinSoCal) August 15, 2017

The Indianapolis Star says the image was altered without their knowledge or permission.

“We don’t know who altered Gary’s original cartoon but we’re looking into it,” said Jeff Taylor, Editor and Vice President for news of The Indianapolis Star and IndyStar.com. “The cartoon was altered without anyone’s knowledge or permission at the Star.”

The President has used Twitter in the past to go after CNN. In July, a 28-second video of a WWE broadcast was posted. The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.