× Police: Man shoots sister during family argument

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man they believe shot his sister during a weekend argument.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives took 18-year-old JaQuan Forte into custody on several charges after the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 6100 block of East 25th Street in response to a shooting. They found 24-year-old Kesean Reeves suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition, police said.

The investigation led detectives to identify Forte as the suspect. Investigators said Forte and his mother were arguing about him being out of the house too late. The argument turned physical, police said, and Forte’s sister tased him to prevent the argument from escalating any further.

After that, police said, Forte shot his sister in the leg and then left the residence.

Police arrested Forte Monday on several preliminary charges, including criminal recklessness, domestic battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.