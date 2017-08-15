Police investigate two separate shootings that happened within minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are investigating two different overnight shooting incidents that happened right around the same time.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the front steps of her north side apartment around 11-30 p.m. Monday. Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot area at the Cambridge square apartments in the 7200 block of Camwood Court.

When police found the woman, they say she was awake but was not cooperating with investigators. She was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical but stable condition. There’s no suspect information at this time.

The other shooting incident also happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, but police say it was on the near northwest side by North California and Eugene Streets.

Police say an officer was patrolling in the area and actually witnessed as man came out from between two homes and started shooting at two cars. One of those cars, a mustang, was found about a block north with glass shattered. Police say a person who was inside that car had an arm injury, but believe the injury may be from the shattered glass.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for suspect. Police say they have a suspect description, but it's not been released it to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about either shooting incident should contact police.