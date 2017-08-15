Person hospitalized, others sickened after water tank at Rolls-Royce emits bad smell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person was hospitalized and several others reported feeling sick at Rolls-Royce after being subjected to a strong, bad odor when preparing to clean a tank.

Decatur Fire Department spokesperson Megan Thiele says a tank at Rolls-Royce collects reverse osmosis rejected water. Crews were preparing to clean the tank, and when they removed the cover, the noticed a strong, bad smell.

Wind blew the bad smell into Rolls Royce and Cloud Blue Air Systems, the building next door.

About 100 Cloud Blue and 50 Rolls-Royce employees were evacuated, but they are now returning to work.

Nine people said they felt sick, but no one ever vomited or had difficulty breathing. One of those people went to St. Francis to be checked out. Eight other people signed release forms, and they were not transported.

The Board of Health is on site to check things out, but they sat everything is expected to return to normal shortly. Rolls-Royce will close the tank and move it off site to be cleaned.