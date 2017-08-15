× It will be a humid week with increasing storm chances Wednesday and Thursday

The humidity is back! Temperatures will be seasonal today, but there will be a small heat index, so expect it to feel more like the upper 80s.

Most will stay dry today, however there is an 20% chance for an isolated shower after 2pm until sunset. If you happen to get under a T-shower it will be brief. Rain chances go up mid-week.

Wednesday night into Thursday will be our BEST CHANCE for rain this week. We need the rain at this point and most of central Indiana will get in on some of that for the middle of the week. If you’re trying to get out to the Indiana State Fair, you will be mainly dry until Wednesday evening. That’s when rain chances will go up significantly.

Thursday will be pretty wet. We could even see an isolated severe storm. Underneath some of those storms expect some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend it will be mostly dry with temperatures rising to near 90 again early next week.