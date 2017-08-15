Indianapolis firefighters battle 2 morning fires, including likely arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pair of fires kept Indianapolis firefighters busy Tuesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., IFD crews responded to the 2500 block of Burton Avenue, where a two-story building caught fire. It took crews about 30 minutes to get it under control.

The fire wasn’t suspicious in nature, and IFD said the cause appeared to be electrical. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

IFD crews then spotted smoke coming from a vacant home around the corner in the 1200 block of West 27th Street. They began evacuating nearby residents because they were afraid the fire would spread to a neighboring home.

That fire appeared to be intentionally set, according to IFD, and arson investigators were called to the scene. Damage at the vacant home was estimated at $40,000.

The fires appeared to be unrelated, and IFD said no firefighters were injured.

Anyone with information about the arson should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).