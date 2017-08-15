IKEA Fishers sets October 11 as grand opening date

Posted 7:35 am, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:40AM, August 15, 2017

FISHERS, Ind. – We finally know when the highly anticipated IKEA Fishers store will open. The City of Fishers announced on Tuesday morning that the grand opening date is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11. Customers can begin lining-up at the store on Monday, October 9, 2017, which is 48 hours in advance of the doors’ opening.

The store, which is located at 116th Street and I-69, will be nearly 300,000 square feet and employ 250 people.

Inside you’ll find three model homes interiors, 50 room settings, a play area for children and a restaurant serving IKEA’s famous Swedish specialties including its famous meatballs.

The new IKEA store will also have the largest solar rooftop in the state.

