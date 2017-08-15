Hot and humid Wednesday with a chance of rain returning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! It's been a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Indianapolis reached a high of 88 degrees, marking the warmest since July 22. There have also been a few spotty showers across the northern part of the state and we'll have a chance of a shower in Indy and areas north of I-70 through this evening.

Patchy fog looks to develop tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back in the upper 80s. It will be more humid with dew points in the upper 60s and heat index values in the mid-90s. As a warm front lifts north across the area we'll be tracking a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Heavy rainfall will accompany the strongest with a quick 0.50 to 1 inch of rainfall possible in the strongest cells. Highs Thursday will return to the upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. Heat index values will be back in the mid-90s on Thursday.

The weekend will be very warm with a slight chance of rain on Saturday. --Danielle Dozier