× Funeral for fallen soldier scheduled for Aug. 26 at Columbus East High School

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus soldier killed in Afghanistan will be remembered during a funeral service at Columbus East High School.

U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathon M. Hunter, 23, died on Aug. 2, during an attack on a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. Another soldier was killed and four others were wounded.

Hunter was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. He received a number of military awards, including several posthumous honors: the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal x2, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, NATO Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.

He is survived by his wife, his parents, as well as his brother and sisters.

Hunter’s funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2017, at the Columbus East High School Gymnasium. Hunter is a 2011 graduate of the school. He will be buried with full military honors presented by the Indiana Army National Guard.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until the start of the service. Hunter will be interred during a private ceremony at a later date.

Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Hunter’s memory may be made to, Bartholomew County Humane Society; P.O. Box 1088, Columbus, IN 47202 or Brown County Humane Society; 128 South State Road 135, Nashville, IN 47448. Condolences can be left at this website.