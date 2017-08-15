Woman shot multiple times in apartment complex parking lot

Posted 2:41 am, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28AM, August 15, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the front steps of her apartment complex late Monday.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m., in the 7200 block of Camwood Ct., at the Cambridge Square Apartments. Police located the victim when they arrived and discovered she’d been shot multiple times in the lower extremities. She was awake, and not cooperative with investigators, police said.

Officers and medics provided emergency medical attention and the victim was then transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police determined that the shooting happened in the apartment complex parking lot. Investigators say they have no information about a suspect.

