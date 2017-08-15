Feds announce charges against alleged MS-13 gang members, including 2 with ties to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The federal government says 13 alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang have been arrested and charged in Ohio and Indiana.
MS-13, formally La Mara Salvatrucha, is a multi-national criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The organization’s leadership is based in El Salvador, where many of the gang’s high-ranking members are imprisoned.
Prosecutors say a federal grand jury charged ten individuals with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Jose Martin Nectaly Aguilar-Rivera, 32, and Jose Manuel Romero-Parada, 22 are the two suspects with ties to Indianapolis.
Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday. They said five other individuals were arrested and charged in criminal complaints with federal immigration-related crimes.
Two of the 15 charged by the grand jury are still at large, including Romero-Parada.
Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says these ten defendants are charged in the indictment:
|Name
|Also Known As
|Age
|City
|Jose Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera
|Momia, Pelon
|32
|Columbus, Ohio/ Indianapolis, Ind.
|Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores
|Smokey
|38
|Columbus, Ohio
|Juan Jose Jiminez-Montufar
|Chele Trece
|33
|Columbus, Ohio
|Isaias Alvarado
|Cabo
|44
|Columbus, Ohio
|Cruz Alberto-Arbarngas
|Cruzito
|30
|Columbus, Ohio
|*Jose Manuel Romero-Parada
|Russo
|22
|Fugitive – Indianapolis, Ind.
|Jose Salinas-Enriquez
|Martillo
|32
|Dayton, Ohio
|Jorge Cazares
|Veneno
|37
|Columbus, Ohio
|Jose Ramiro Aparicio-Olivares
|Flaco
|42
|Columbus, Ohio
|*Nelson Alexander Flores
|Mula
|46
|Fugitive – whereabouts unknown
These five defendants are facing charges for immigration offenses:
|Name
|Also Known As
|Age
|City
|Antonio Galdamez-Figueroa
|Pinochio
|29
|Columbus, Ohio
|Juan Pablo Flores-Castro
|Duende
|29
|Columbus, Ohio
|Jorge Alberto Landaverde
|Grenas
|33
|Columbus, Ohio
|Juan Jose Alvarenga-Alberto
|Sailen
|27
|Columbus, Ohio
|Marvin Otero-Serrano
|Vaca
|31
|Columbus, Ohio
Anyone who believes they are a victim of the alleged MS-13 extortion in Columbus is asked to call the anonymous tip hotline at 614-849-1765.