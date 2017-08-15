× Feds announce charges against alleged MS-13 gang members, including 2 with ties to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The federal government says 13 alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang have been arrested and charged in Ohio and Indiana.

MS-13, formally La Mara Salvatrucha, is a multi-national criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The organization’s leadership is based in El Salvador, where many of the gang’s high-ranking members are imprisoned.

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury charged ten individuals with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jose Martin Nectaly Aguilar-Rivera, 32, and Jose Manuel Romero-Parada, 22 are the two suspects with ties to Indianapolis.

Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday. They said five other individuals were arrested and charged in criminal complaints with federal immigration-related crimes.

2 men w/Indy ties named in federal indictment of alleged MS-13 gang members: 1 arrested today, 1 remains a fugitive. https://t.co/2jgH4GJtAq pic.twitter.com/XYWHETyvmG — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) August 15, 2017

Two of the 15 charged by the grand jury are still at large, including Romero-Parada.

Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says these ten defendants are charged in the indictment:

Name Also Known As Age City Jose Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera Momia, Pelon 32 Columbus, Ohio/ Indianapolis, Ind. Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores Smokey 38 Columbus, Ohio Juan Jose Jiminez-Montufar Chele Trece 33 Columbus, Ohio Isaias Alvarado Cabo 44 Columbus, Ohio Cruz Alberto-Arbarngas Cruzito 30 Columbus, Ohio *Jose Manuel Romero-Parada Russo 22 Fugitive – Indianapolis, Ind. Jose Salinas-Enriquez Martillo 32 Dayton, Ohio Jorge Cazares Veneno 37 Columbus, Ohio Jose Ramiro Aparicio-Olivares Flaco 42 Columbus, Ohio *Nelson Alexander Flores Mula 46 Fugitive – whereabouts unknown

These five defendants are facing charges for immigration offenses:

Name Also Known As Age City Antonio Galdamez-Figueroa Pinochio 29 Columbus, Ohio Juan Pablo Flores-Castro Duende 29 Columbus, Ohio Jorge Alberto Landaverde Grenas 33 Columbus, Ohio Juan Jose Alvarenga-Alberto Sailen 27 Columbus, Ohio Marvin Otero-Serrano Vaca 31 Columbus, Ohio

Anyone who believes they are a victim of the alleged MS-13 extortion in Columbus is asked to call the anonymous tip hotline at 614-849-1765.