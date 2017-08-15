× 2 seriously injured in shooting outside Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A male and a female were shot outside the Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of East Northfield Drive just after 10 p.m.

Both the victims were transported to the hospital in “very serious condition.”

Police say at least one of the victim’s was an employee of the distribution center. Authorities are not currently concerned about the safety of employees.

Officers say the male shooting suspect is still at large and he is believed to know the victims.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.