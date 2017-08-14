× Warm and humid for the rest of the week

In spite of our dry month of August this has been a wet Summer. The good news for farmers is that our chances for rain will increase late this week.

This has been a mild Summer so far. That will change this week and a surge of warm air will settle in for the next seven days. 90-dgree heat will return by the start of next week.

We’ve only had six, 90-degree days so far this Summer

Summer rain fall continues to be above average.

We’ve bee quite dry for the past three weeks.

Expect a dry, warm Tuesday at the fairgrounds.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday.

Showers will linger into Friday.

Dry weather will return for the weekend.