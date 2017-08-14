× Two men shot to death in front of same Indy home months apart- deaths not related

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is shot and killed on the front porch of a home on the city’s east side.

That homicide marked the second homicide at the same house in less than 5 months.

Following a series of gunshots in the middle of the night, Indianapolis police showed up to the home in the 4600 block of Pleasant Run Parkway and found the body of 41-year-old Lamar Munn shot multiple times on the front porch.

Police on scene said right away it did not appear to be a random act of violence, although no suspects have been arrested.

“At this point we don’t believe the community is in any danger. This is an isolated incident and the individual was targeted,” said IMPD Capt. Harold Turner.

Unfortunately, the early morning homicide isn’t the first killing at the home this year. 21-year-old Lance Washington Jr., a young father who had dreams of becoming a barber, was shot and killed while sitting in his car in front of the same house in March.

“Nothing about the cases is related. It’s a coincidence it’s at the same location,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

Police say aside from the address, the two crimes don’t have anything else in common, but admit it’s not very often police see two separate killings at the same location in the same year.

“It is unusual, but the people that lived there during the prior homicide have moved. This is totally unrelated,” said Cook.

According to a probable cause filed in April, Alfred Osborne admitted to killing the 21-year-old victim in March. Osborne, who is a convicted drug dealer, has since been arrested in Kentucky where he’s currently being held on unrelated charges.

“He is being held in Kentucky and when he is done with his case there. They will extradite him here,” said Cook.

So far the motive for the second homicide remains unclear. For their part, neighbors didn’t want to talk about either killing.

Anyone with information on the latest overnight shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.