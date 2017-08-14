Together forever: Missouri couple married 77 years buried in single casket

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Before the Missouri man died earlier this month with his wife of 77 years holding his hand, Raymond Breuer remarked to a nurse that if his spouse passed away about that time they should be buried in the same casket.

Velva Breuer passed away 30 hours after her husband’s death Aug. 4, and Raymond’s wish came true.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Breuers, in a single casket and holding hands, were buried Friday near their parents and other relatives near St. James.

Raymond lived to be 97, Velva 97. They had six children, three of whom survive, and great-great grandchildren.

The Breuers grew up near each other in Dawson Township in rural Phelps County and were married in 1940.