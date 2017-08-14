× Shelby County man dies after motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Fountaintown man died after a Sunday night motorcycle crash in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to County Road 250W and County Road 1200 North.

Investigators said a motorcycle was going northbound when it went off the side of the road. The rider, David Bentley, 55, was ejected and died from his injuries.

Police were still investigating what caused Bentley to veer off the road.