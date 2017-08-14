× Pilot injures eye during crash landing in northern Indiana

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A pilot made a crash landing in northern Indiana Monday evening.

Indiana State Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Bergman of Claypool had taken off from the Rochester Airport in a 2016 Easy Rider Experimental airplane when its engine stalled at about 500 feet.

Police say Bergman was able to glide the aircraft into the parking lot of Lau Industries, which is west of the airport. It reportedly came to a rest after striking a rail in the lot.

Troopers were called to the scene in the 500 block of North State Road 25 at approximately 6:45 p.m. When they arrived, police say they found Bergman had suffered a minor cut to his right eye.

Officers say the man was the only occupant of the plane at the time of the crash and no one else was injured.

Police say the plane has been secured in a hanger at the airport until employees of the Federal Aviation Administration can inspect it.