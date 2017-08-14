× Person found dead on house porch, shot multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators are piecing together details surrounding the shooting death of a person found with fatal gunshot wounds early Monday on the city’s near southeast side.

Police were called to the 4600 block of E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Dr. shortly after 1:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area, but didn’t find a crime scene. About fifteen minutes later, another call came in on a person shot on the porch of a residence. Officers found the body of an male believed to be in his 30’s shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects at this time, and that they have little evidence to go on in this case. Detectives do know there was a relationship of some sort between the people at the residence and the suspect, according to police. A woman and child were inside the residence.

Police say they do not believe that the community at large is in any danger, and that this appears to have been an isolated incident and that the victim had been targeted. Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD.