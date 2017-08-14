× Paul George and Pacers showdowns set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George will meet his old team for the first time as an opposing player on Wednesday, October 25th when the Thunder host the Pacers.

He’ll then make his much anticipated return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 13th.

The NBA released the full 2017-2108 schedule Monday evening.

The Pacers will open the season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18th against Brooklyn. They’ll host Portland two days later before leaving on their first road trip, a three-game swing to Miami, Minnesota and Oklahoma City for the big showdown.

Brad Stevens brings Gordon Hayward and the Celtics to town on November 25th and December 18th. LeBron James and the Cavaliers come to Indy twice with the first game on December 8th. The NBA champion Warriors visit on April 5th.

The All-Star break will be February 16th through the 18th in Los Angeles.

The Pacers traded George, a four-time all-star to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in June after he informed the team he would opt out of his contract and leave via free agency after this season.