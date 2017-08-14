× More fleas in Arizona test positive for plague

TAYLOR, Ariz. — A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.

The announcement by Navajo County Public Health officials on Friday comes one week after Coconino County officials found prairie dogs in the area to be carrying fleas with the plague.

The plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages. According to health officials, the disease can be spread to humans if they are bitten by an infected flea or if they come in direct contact with an infected animal.

The fleas in Navajo County were found near the town of Taylor.

Navajo County advises people to watch for sudden die-offs of groups of prairie dogs or rodents, which might be an indicator of the plague.

Officials have notified residents and plan to treat and closely monitor the rodent burrows.