× Minimum wage of Indianapolis, Marion County workers will raise to $13 with council’s approval

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City-County Council approved a proposal Monday that will raise the minimum wage of all full-time city and county employees.

The 22-2 vote will make it so those Indianapolis and Marion County employees will earn at least $13 per hour.

There are 365 workers earning between $9.13 per hour and $12.98 per hour, who will be eligible for pay increases, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.

The city and county workers will be eligible for raises starting Jan. 1, 2018, the Star reports.

City-County Council President Maggie Lewis is one of the council members who supports the increase. She says Monday night’s vote places Indianapolis on the path towards paying city and county employees a proper living wage.

“These individuals deserve to live and work for a city government that will lead them to a path of self-sufficiency,” said Lewis. “We owe them this and I am pleased that tonight my colleagues voted yes.”

Hogsett has said he would not support the proposal if it prevented him from introducing a balanced budget. A $13 wage floor is reportedly estimated to cost the city more than $450,000 a year.