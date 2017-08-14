× Marion County Sheriff announces plans to stop providing major services to local police, close APC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office plans to stop providing two major services to local law enforcement and close the Arrestee Processing Center in the coming month.

In a memorandum sent out Friday, Sheriff John Layton said the MCSO will no longer provide arrestee transport services from arrest sites and will stop providing security services at hospitals. These changes mean IMPD and other Marion County police departments will have to transport their own prisoners to jail and provide their own security for detainees being treated at hospitals.

Sheriff Layton says his office is not required to provide these services. In fact, he says arresting law enforcement agencies provide the services in 91 other Indiana counties.

The Sheriff cites the Marion Superior Courts’ decision to eliminate their engagement at the processing center as one of the reasons for its closure. He also says his office has been “hampered by declining revenues and personnel challenges” as their budgets have been cut over the past few years.

“About 6 months ago, as we faced the stark reality of the 2017 and 2018 budgets, we began seriously reviewing all options to reduce spending, refocus our resources on responsibilities mandated to the Sheriff and stem the tide of attrition and escalating overtime expenditures,” said Sheriff Layton in the memorandum.

The courts are set to vacate the APC on Sept. 24. and Sheriff Layton says his office will stop its services and close the APC on the same date.

“These changes are essential to help address and overcome many challenges facing the MCSO, including shortfalls in budget and funding, severe and persistent jail overcrowding, staff attrition leading to substantial increases in overtime, an opioid epidemic that continues to drain valuable resources, and finally, the desire to target the resources of the MCSO to meet core mission functions in a more cost effective, efficient manner,” said Sheriff Layton. “The current situation has forced us to make this difficult decision.”

The Sheriff says the MCSO has begun developing a transition plan, which will be completed in the next few weeks.