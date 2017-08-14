× Lawmakers share strong reactions to Charlottesville attack, push for Indiana hate crime law renewed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers are responding to the attack in Charlottesville in which one person was killed and 19 others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd on Saturday.

The crowd was counter-protesting a group of white-nationalists and other far-right groups who were on the University of Virginia campus for the “Unite the Right” rally. The purpose of the rally was to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove relics of its Confederate past, such as a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Additionally, two Virginia State Police troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed as they patrolled near the site of clashes.

The attack is raising concerns about state laws in Indiana. Officials with the Fair Housing Center say Indiana needs stronger protections against hate crimes.

Indiana is one of only five states that does not have a “hate crimes protection law.” The group previously lobbied to get state leaders to pass a law, but those efforts failed.

Vice President Mike Pence

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

As @POTUS Trump said, "We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation… & true affection for each other." #Charlottesville https://t.co/UXDZ67cLGS — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

Karen & I saddened by the loss of lives in Charlottesville. Thoughts & prayers w/ families of officers & young woman.Also w/ injured victims https://t.co/4SSASEuLnO — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

We must all condemn violence, bigotry & racism shown in Virginia today. Our thoughts & prayers w/ those who lost their lives or were injured — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 13, 2017

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Yesterday's violence and racism in Charlottesville points my moral compass toward our Landmark for Peace… https://t.co/bN3J2OgoxH pic.twitter.com/lsX1wYcen4 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) August 13, 2017

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly

We must stand together against hatred and bigotry that doesn't represent our values as Hoosiers or Americans. -Joe #Charlottesville — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) August 12, 2017

U.S. Senator Todd young

The love & compassion I see from Hoosiers daily is stronger than the fringe hatred on display in #Charlottesville. The former will prevail. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 12, 2017

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks

Whatever our political differences, we all must reject the hatred, bigotry, and racism on display in Charlottesville. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 12, 2017

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

I strongly condemn the violence and bigotry on display in #Charlottesville. Such hateful acts go against everything we value as Americans. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 12, 2017

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg‏

We denounce all political violence. And we specifically denounce Nazism. To do both is not only possible, it is necessary. #charlottesville — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 12, 2017

U.S. Rep. Luke Messer

Hate & bigotry are Un-American and should be condemned in the strongest terms. Our prayers go out to victims of violence in #Charlottesville — Rep. Luke Messer (@RepLukeMesser) August 14, 2017

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks

Violence has no place in our streets &neighborhoods. The hate, bigotry& racism spewed in #Charlottesville is deeply disturbing & un-American — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) August 12, 2017

Attorney General Curtis Hill

In response to the senseless violence in Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/nV3VGymRSF — Curtis T. Hill, Jr. (@AGCurtisHill) August 12, 2017

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth