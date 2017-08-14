Lawmakers share strong reactions to Charlottesville attack, push for Indiana hate crime law renewed
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers are responding to the attack in Charlottesville in which one person was killed and 19 others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd on Saturday.
The crowd was counter-protesting a group of white-nationalists and other far-right groups who were on the University of Virginia campus for the “Unite the Right” rally. The purpose of the rally was to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove relics of its Confederate past, such as a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Additionally, two Virginia State Police troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed as they patrolled near the site of clashes.
The attack is raising concerns about state laws in Indiana. Officials with the Fair Housing Center say Indiana needs stronger protections against hate crimes.
Indiana is one of only five states that does not have a “hate crimes protection law.” The group previously lobbied to get state leaders to pass a law, but those efforts failed.
