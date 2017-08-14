Indiana Pacers’ schedule released; Paul George returns to Indy as opposing player in December

Posted 6:48 pm, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:06PM, August 14, 2017

(WTTV file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George will meet his old team for the first time as an opposing player on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when the Thunder host the Pacers.

He’ll then make his much-anticipated return to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The NBA released the full 2017-2018 schedule Monday evening.

The Pacers will open the season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 18 against Brooklyn.  They’ll host Portland two days later before leaving on their first road trip, a three-game swing to Miami, Minnesota and Oklahoma City for the big showdown.

Brad Stevens brings Gordon Hayward and the Celtics to town on Nov. 25 and Dec. 18.  LeBron James and the Cavaliers come to Indy twice with the first game on Dec. 8.  The NBA champion Warriors visit on April 5.

The All-Star weekend will be Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles.

The Pacers traded George, a four-time all-star to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in June after he informed the team he would opt out of his contract and leave via free agency after this season.

