× Increasing heat and humidity this week along with rain chances by mid-week

Humidity will be on the rise with hazy sunshine today. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon and a light breeze from the south.

There is a VERY small chance for an isolated shower today from Bloomington and Columbus and points south, but the majority of the region stays dry.

Temperatures and humidity will go up even more as the week progresses. We’ll get back in the upper 80s by Wednesday with higher humidity, so if you’re planning a trip to the fair, be prepared for the heat! We could see a spot T-shower on Wednesday.

The best chance for thunderstorms this week will be on Thursday. It won’t be a wash out but that’s the day we’ll see the highest coverage of rain.

Another chance for rain rolls in for the second half of the weekend.