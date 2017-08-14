Greenwood High School choir takes the stage with Foreigner at Klipsch Music Center

Good times had by all A post shared by Greenwood Community HS Choirs (@woodmenchoir) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Members of the Greenwood High School choir got their moment in the spotlight at Klipsch Music Center Sunday night.

Twenty-five members of the choir served as backup singers as Foreigner played its monster 80s ballad, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The Woodmen Choir Instagram account posted part of the performance, which shows students on stage as the band performs the hit song.

The choir spent the first week of the school year practicing the vocal parts. They earned the opportunity to perform with Foreigner when one of the choir members heard about a radio contest on 104.5 WJJK Classic Hits. The contest called for local choirs to submit a recording. A few days later, the station called and said Greenwood High School had been chosen.

The last few days of practice were critical, because the choir didn’t have the chance to rehearse with the band onstage. The band manager said the song “Juke Box Hero” would be the choir’s cue to get ready backstage.

The band donated $500 to the Greenwood High School Choir program on behalf of the Grammy Foundation.

Foreigner guitarist and founding member Mick Jones released a statement about the performance:

“As far as I’m concerned, music is not only the most powerful form of communication between the peoples of the world, it provides a gateway that opens up a fantastic new dimension of feeling and creativity,” Jones said. “Anything we can do to provide our young ones with the tools to express themselves through music, is our goal in this partnership. We’re thrilled the Greenwood High School Choir will be joining us in Noblesville on ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’”

Foreigner is featuring local choirs and singing groups in each city they visit during their 40th anniversary tour.

A post shared by Greenwood Community HS Choirs (@woodmenchoir) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

This really happened! Great job! A post shared by Greenwood Community HS Choirs (@woodmenchoir) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT