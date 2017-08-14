Curious orangutan at Indianapolis Zoo intrigued by burn survivor’s scars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Darci Miller

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Greencastle woman is receiving international attention after an interaction she had with a curious orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Darci Miller’s life changed forever on May 5, 2015. Miller told CBS4 was working in her backyard and burning trash when she was burned by gas fumes.

She was hospitalized for three weeks and underwent countless surgeries. The majority of the burns were on her upper arms, chest and face. She recovered well, and she was eventually allowed to go home as long as she was under 24-hour care.

She’s had numerous surgeries since then in order to get more range of motion in her neck and arms.

On June 14, 2017, she traveled to Indianapolis with her fiancé Jason Costello for an appointment at the burn center. They had some free time, so they decided to go to the Indianapolis Zoo.

Miller says it had been years and years since she last visited the zoo, so she wanted to check out the new orangutan exhibit.

After walking into the first portion of the exhibit, she moved to the second window. She said an orangutan named Rocky immediately came to the window and started looking and pointing at her burns. She removed the bandages on her shoulders and chest to show him the wounds. Rocky continued to point at different bandages, seemingly asking Miller to show him more.

One of the zookeepers told Miller that Rocky is very inquisitive, and he’s very interested by tattoos or anything out of the ordinary.

Miller told CBS4 she was thinking, “There is no way this is possible. Is this real?”

Miller says she spent 20 minutes in the exhibit interacting with Rocky. She left with Costello to explore other areas of the zoo, but they stopped by the orangutan exhibit one last time before leaving. She said Rocky immediately came to the window to greet them, and it was clear he recognized her.

Miller says the past few years have definitely been filled with ups and downs, and this interaction was definitely one of the ups. “This day made me feel really good about myself,” Miller said.

Randy Spieth will have a full interview with Miller with more information on CBS4 Indy News at 5 p.m.