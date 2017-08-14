Bruno Mars celebrates launch of new music video at Waffle House after Indy concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Music star Bruno Mars certainly had quite the weekend!

During his show in Michigan, the Grammy winner announced that he and tour promoter Live Nation would donate $1 million from the concert to help people affected by the Flint water crisis.

After his show in Auburn Hills, it was off to Indianapolis for a sold-out concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Mars continued his “24K Magic World Tour.”

He performed several songs, including “That’s What I Like,” “Straight Up and Down,” “Versace on the Floor,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Uptown Funk” (this megahit was reserved for the encore, according to our media partners at the IndyStar).

Mars tweeted out a picture of a special “24K” Pacers jersey given to him before the show.

He also announced the launch of his new video for “Versace on the Floor.”

Versace on the Floor video is here, starring the oh so fly @Zendaya. Love you #Hooligans! Let's goooo! https://t.co/KCGolQsKjG — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 14, 2017

Mars had a little fun at an area Waffle House, which he touted as his “video release party.”

“Video release party lit!” he wrote in one post accompanied by a photo of Mars looking at the menu inside the restaurant. Future tour stops for the star including Cleveland, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Music Video Release Party! #VersaceOnTheFloor A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT