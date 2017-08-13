× Vacant house catches fire, causing $40K in damages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Sunday morning fire causes $40,000 in damages to a vacant house on the near south side.

At around 1:30 a.m., authorities responded to a working residence fire near the 100 block of Hoefgen Street.

They discovered the house was vacant, and there were no injuries.

A neighbor, directly next to the vacant house, had called police an hour earlier Sunday morning, saying her car got broken into.

Investigators are looking to see if the incidents might be related.

The investigation is ongoing.