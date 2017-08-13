Several Indy groups host downtown rally for Charlottesville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several groups in Indianapolis are coming together for a vigil in memory of the victims of the terrorism in Charlottesville this weekend.

The vigil was held Sunday night just north of Monument Circle at 7:30 p.m.

It is being co-sponsored by: Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, Indy Showing Up for Racial Justice, Black Lives Matter of Columbus, Women’s March on Washington-Indianapolis, Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana, American Friends Service Committee- Indiana, Melanation and Indivisible Indianapolis.

The groups condemn the violence of white supremacist groups and individuals in Charlottesville and are committed to working within the community to dismantle white supremacy culture.

Hundreds attended from every community in central Indiana. Many people held signs with messages of ending hate and spreading love. Candles were also lit as a sign of solidarity for Charlottesville.

“In order to be great, there should be no hate, so in all that we do, we should have the foundation of love,” said one event attendee.

“I want my kids to understand what diversity is and what it means and what it means to fight for social justice as well,” said another man, who brought his children to witness the event.

The vigil included emotional and personal statements from the sponsoring organizations and members of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities. The peaceful event concluded with songs and chants to encourage members of the community to get involved.