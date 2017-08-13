New world record set after Indiana State Fair’s ice cream eating championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new world record was set at the Indiana State Fair on Sunday, the most ice cream ever eaten at a competition eating contest.

Miki Sudo, a top-ranked competitive eater from Las Vegas, set the record by downing 16 pints of ice cream in just six minutes. She received $2,000 for her efforts.

The previous Ice Cream Eating World Record was 15 pints of vanilla ice cream in 6 minutes and was held by Joey Chestnut, a well-known competitive eater who is currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.

Sunday’s second-place finisher, Juan Rodriguez of Crestwood, IL, consumed a whopping 15 pints of ice cream to match the former record.