LIVE STREAM: Several Indy groups hosting downtown Sit-in for Charlottesville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several groups in Indianapolis are coming together for a vigil in memory of the victims of the terrorism in Charlottesville this weekend.

The vigil is being Sunday night just north of Monument Circle at 7:30 p.m.

It is being co-sponsored by: Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, Indy Showing Up for Racial Justice, Black Lives Matter of Columbus, Women’s March on Washington-Indianapolis, Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana, American Friends Service Committee- Indiana, Melanation and Indivisible Indianapolis.

The groups condemn the violence of white supremacist groups and individuals in Charlottesville and are committed to working within the community to dismantle white supremacy culture.

The vigil is reportedly including statements from the sponsoring organizations and members of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities.