Investigators looking into serious crash in Hamilton County

Posted 5:33 am, August 13, 2017, by

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash in the northern part of that county.

The sheriff’s crash team has been called out near 236th street and Cammack Road.

It’s a single vehicle crash that happened just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Traffic is being blocked off in that area.

The crash is still being investigated, so we will update this story as more information becomes available.

