Indy Pizza Week 2017 set to begin on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Pizza Week 2017 is finally here! More than 20 locations across the area are offering delicious specials from Monday to Sunday.

Restaurants are serving up half-off pizzas to not only share one of the best things on the planet, but to help the Second Helpings food pantry.

Take a look at a list of all the resturants take part below, along with some pro-tips on how to get the most out of Indy Pizza Week.

List of participating locations:

American Pizza Company – Indianapolis, 5450 E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr., Suite 105

Arni’s Restaurant – Indianapolis and Greenwood, 4705 E. 96th St. and 1691 Curry Rd.

Bazbeaux Pizza – Indianapolis and Carmel, 329 Massachusetts Ave, 811 E. Westfield Blvd and 111 W. Main St., Carmel

Bebop Pizza Kitchen – Indianapolis, 705 E. 54th St.

Broad Ripple Brewpub – Indianapolis, 842 E. 65th St.

Boombozz Craft Pizza – Carmel and Fishers, 2430 E. 146th St. and 9887 E. 116th St.

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza – Indianapolis, 5615 N. Illinois St.

Clustertruck – Delivery to central Indianapolis.

Datsa Pizza – Indianapolis, 907 N. Pennsylvania St.

Drake’s – Indianapolis, 3740 E. 82nd St.

Ember Urban Eatery – Indianapolis, 435 Virginia Ave.

Goodfellas Pizzeria – Indianapolis, 545 Massachusetts Ave.

Hops & Fire Craft Tape House – Greenwood, 1259 IN-135, Suite A.

Hotbox Pizza – Multiple locations.

Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza – Lawrence, Greenwood and Irvington, 9165 Otis Ave, 401 Market Plaza, 5646 E. Washington St.

Michaelangelo’s Bistro – Noblesville, 550 Westfield Rd.

Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza – Westfield, 17409 Wheeler Rd.

The Nook by Northside – Indianapolis, 6513 N. College Ave.

Sidekicks Pizza – Indianapolis, 1105 Shelby St.

Union Jack Broad Ripple – Indianapolis, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.

Union Jack Pub Speedway – Indianapolis, 6225 W. 25 St.

Whiskey Business – Indianapolis, 11915 Pendleton Pike D.

Pizza Week Pro-Tips, courtesy of NUVO: