Indiana University trustees OK plans for new hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University trustees have approved architectural plans for the new IU Health Bloomington Hospital and Indiana University academic health sciences building.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that trustees on Friday approved the plans. The design calls for one unified building with 620,000 square feet dedicated to the hospital and 115,000 square feet for the academic section. There will be 1,850 parking spaces. Architects said the brick and limestone design was chosen to match existing IU Health and academic buildings on the Bloomington campus.

Tom Morrison is IU vice president for capital planning and facilities. He says preliminary work should start this fall and more work after the first of the year. No date has been set for a groundbreaking. Construction is expected to be completed in fall of 2020.

